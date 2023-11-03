MANILA (UPDATE) — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said Friday he appointed fishing tycoon Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr. as the new head of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Marcos, who held the agriculture portfolio for over a year, said Laurel took his oath of office earlier in the day.

Laurel heads Frabelle Fishing Corporation, which specializes on fresh, frozen, and processed seafood. He is also the president of the Agusan Power Corporation.

"We have found somebody who understands very well the problems that agriculture is facing," Marcos said in a Palace briefing. "The reason for the timing [of his appointment]... is that now we are confident that we have a fair understanding, a good understanding of what needs to be done."

"I have known him since we were boys, kaya malakas ang loob ko na ma-appoint siya kasi kilala ko ang pagkatao niya. Alam kong napakasipag nito," he added.

Video from RTVM

The President said Laurel understood the different facets of agriculture and had worked in the sector for "a very long time."

Marcos said he was banking on the new DA chief to form strategies to mitigate climate change's impact on farmers and fisherfolk.

"Nauunawaan niya hindi lamang kung ano ang problema, kung hindi ang mga solusyon sa problemang yun. Bukod pa roon, kilala na niya ang mga taong, yung tinatawag na mga expert, professional. Madali niyang lapitan," the President said.

Laurel said he would focus on agricultural production and modernization as DA chief.

"Layunin ko na tiyakin na may sapat at may masustansyang pagkain na mabibili ang ating mga kababayan sa tamang halaga. Susi dito ang modernisasyon ng sektor ng agrikultura kasabay ng pagbubuti sa kapakanan ng mga kapatid nating magsasaka at mangingisda," Laurel said.

"Lubos akong naniniwala na kaya nating mapalago ang produksyon ng agrikultura sa tulong ng ating Presidente. Ngunit hindi ko ito kakayanin nang mag-isa," he said.

MARCHING ORDER

Marcos Jr's first order of business to Laurel was to "gain control of the prices of all the agricultural commodities," which he said had gone up.

"Tinatamaan tayo ng climate change... alam niyo nang lahat ang swine flu, alam niyo nang lahat ang avian flu na tumatama sa atin. Yan ang una nating... immediate term," he said.

He directed the top agriculture official to focus on the cost of farm production and mechanization.

"Tinitingnan natin ang ginagawa ng ating karatig-bansa... at baka mayroon tayong matututunan sa kanila na puwede nating [magamit] dito sa Pilipinas," he said.

The businessman was part of the President's Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC).

Marcos Jr. previously said he wanted an agricultural expert to head the DA.

