President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. will head the Department of Agriculture in a concurrent capacity when he assumes office on June 30, he said Monday.

"As to agriculture, I think that the problem is severe enough that I have decided to take on the portfolio of Secretary of Agriculture, at least for now and at least until we can reorganize the Department of Agriculture in the way that will make it ready for the next years to come," Marcos told a news conference.

"Marami tayong mga kailangan palitan. Marami tayong mga, medyo mga iba't ibang opisina na hindi na masyadong nagagamit o kailangan nang i-retool para sa post-pandemic, dahil nga iba na yung ating ginagawa ngayon," he added.

"We're going back to basics, and we will rebuild the value chain of agriculture. That is why I though it is important that the President take that portfolio so that not only to make it clear to everyone what a high priority we put on the agricultural sector, but also as a practical matter so that things move quickly because the events of the global economy are moving very quickly."

Marcos earlier said that food security was a priority of his administration.

Under the constitution, the president "has the mandate of control over all the executive departments, bureaus, and offices," which covers the "restructuring, reconfiguring, and appointments of their respective officials."

Last year, SINAG and other agri groups called out President Rodrigo Duterte for describing the passage of the Rice Tariffication Law as one of his administration's achievements. Rosendo So, chairman of SINAG, said rice prices at that time went up despite the liberalized rice imports.

