Teachers attend their classrooms in their first face-to-face classes at the Francisco Legaspi Memorial School in Pasig City on November 2, 2022, as the Department of Education implements full physical class attendance in public schools nationwide after 2 years of online and hybrid learning. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Education, through a new department order on Wednesday, told its officials and employees to exercise caution in using social media and refrain from "following social media with learners" unless they are relatives.

This, among other reminders, is contained in Department Order No. 49 series of 2022 on the promotion of professionalism in the delivery of basic education programs and services.

The new DO stressed the provisions of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees and reminded its personnel to always adhere to "acceptable norms of conduct and relations in DepEd".

This includes avoiding "relationships, interaction, and communication, including following social media with learners outside of school setting, except if they are relatives."

"Ang pagiging magkaibigan dapat nasa loob lang ng classroom or school setting at hindi natin dinadala sa labas," Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte said, explaining why teaching and non-teaching personnel of the DepEd have to relearn and emphasize what she called as "professionalism."

"Dapat, as a teacher, meron talagang line between him or her and the learner. Dapat hindi sila magkaroon ng friendly relations with their learners outside of the learning institution setting dahil nagkakaroon ng bias iyong isang tao kapag nagiging kaibigan na niya. Of course, relationships, mayroong mga problema iyan," Duterte said Friday when asked to explain the reason behind DepEd Order (DO) No. 49 dated Nov. 2.

The said order is an amendment to DepEd Order No. 47 or the Promotion of Professionalism in the Implementation and Delivery of Basic Education Programs and Services.

Under DO 49, "DepEd officials and employees are expected to... refrain from engaging in any activity or any relationship that may impair one's ability in making objective decisions in the performance of his/her job functions" and "avoid relationships, interaction, and communication, including following social media with learners outside of the school setting, except if they are relatives."

Duterte cited "incidents" when DepEd personnel were involved in criminal activities or become victims of crime.

"And isa ito sa mga nakita namin din na mga incidents, recent incidents 'no, ng mga teachers natin na lumalabas with their students and they're involved in, should we say, criminal, not really criminal activities, but they are involved in crime. It's either nagiging suspect sila or nagiging biktima sila," she explained.

"In one case, we had a teacher having a drinking spree with a student na sinasak siya ng isang student. So these are instances na preventable kung nire-recognize ng ating teaching and non-teaching staff sa Department of Education na dapat merong linya doon," she added.

On a sexual harassment case in Cavite, Duterte said the preventive suspension has been imposed on teachers involved, while students have been assisted in the legal process.

OTHER DIRECTIVES

Officials and employees are also told to refrain from engaging in any relationship or activity that may affect their ability to "making objective decisions" in their performance of duty.

They should also respect the rights of others and avoid any activity that is not in accordance with the "law, good morals, good customs, public policy, public order, public safety, and public interest,"

DepEd also said that it expects all personnel to always treat and approach their colleagues, employees, and learners with the "highest degree of professionalism, skills, and excellence"

The new DO also states that employees and officials should always consider the legal implications of what they post on social media, and should not take part in spreading rumors or false information.

Additionally, they shall not make online attacks against their fellow employees, nor "disparage" DepEd, and must always consider the reputation and honor of the education department.

Official Deped email addresses should only be used for work-related engagements, and never for personal social media accounts, profiles, and other activities, DepEd said.

The new DO also underscores the reminder to never engage in any partisan activities, including "seeking endorsements, recommendations, contributions, support, consideration, political accommodation, or any form of intervention from other government personnel or similar entities outside DepEd."

DepEd also prohibits "soliciting favorable actions from politicians" and "requesting or obtaining support or endorsement from any third party in the hiring, transfer, promotion, removal or any other personnel movement."

In raising issues or concerns regarding basic education, DepEd told employees and officials that these should be directed to the formal and appropriate DepEd channels, including the Office of the Secretary, or through the concerned Assistant Secretary and Undersecretary, without resorting to invention from any third party.

DepEd orders immediate dissemination and strict compliance with the new order.

