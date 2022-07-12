VP Duterte asks NBI to probe alleged abuses at PHSA

Vice president-elect Sara Duterte addresses the crowd during the flag-raising ceremony in front of the Davao City Hall, her last one as city mayor on June 20, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte-Carpio has requested the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate allegations of sexual abuse and harassment at the Philippine High School for the Arts.

In a letter sent to the NBI on July 11, Duterte has asked the agency to provide a "comprehensive report on the issue as soon as possible".

"The Department would like to reiterate that the agency does not tolerate abuses in any form," DepEd said in a statement Tuesday.



"Under the strong leadership of Secretary Sara Duterte, DepEd will continuously promote a healthy and safe environment for our learners and teachers."

DepEd said it is also conducting a similar investigation in relation with its child protection policy.

"The Department and PHSA Administration are currently reviewing the school’s existing policies and strengthening its internal mechanisms to ensure the safety of the students inside the premises of the institution," DepEd said.

In a VICE World News report released in June, some current and former students claimed experiencing sexual, verbal, and emotional abuse from some teachers and staff of the institution.

In January, current students and alumni also signed a letter urging the PHSA administration to ensure the campus would be safe from abuse.

"We go in blindly, not knowing that this free education comes at a price, unaware of the culture that thrives in PHSA—one that perpetuates abuse, fostered by silencing and neglect,” the letter read.

In response to the viral report, the premiere school for young artists vowed to provide "safe learning environment" for its students.

But the PHSA management described as "unfair" over "sweeping generalization" that the state-run school had become a "haven for abuse".

"As felt by many of our alumni, teachers and staff, some of whom have worked at PHSA for more than 20 years, the sweeping generalization, as shown in the articles portraying the PHSA as haven for abuse, is unfair," the institution said in a statement.

"But please be assured all our school personnel are working hand in hand towards providing our students a safe learning environment, whether online or in Makiling."

The PHSA is an attached agency of the education department.