MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) said Monday its office in Bacoor, Cavite is investigating allegations of teachers sexually harassing students at a local high school.

In a text message to ABS-CBN News, DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa described the allegations as "very disturbing news," adding that the agency was "taking this very seriously."

"Upon inquiry, I was informed that the Schools Division Office (SDO) was made aware of these allegations of sexual harassment last week and that an investigation has already started and is currently underway," Poa said.

Poa was reacting to a viral post on Twitter, which alleged that students at a certain high school came forward to expose teachers who have been sexually harassing them.

The lengthy Twitter thread, which has garnered thousands of likes and retweets since it was published late Saturday, included screenshots of alleged Messenger exchanges showing the teachers making sexual advances and other inappropriate comments towards their students.

Poa said at least 6 teachers "were not given any teaching load pending initial investigation on the matter."

"We will continue to coordinate with the SDO and the Regional Office concerned. We have zero-tolerance for any form of abuse in our schools," he added.