Residents walk on a muddy road in Noveleta, Cavite after the flood brought by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng on Oct. 31, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — At least 15 healthcare facilities incurred minor damage from the onslaught of severe tropical storm Paeng, the Department of Health said Friday.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, the damage was reported in 7 hospitals, 6 barangay health stations and 2 rural health units.

These facilities are located in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Western Visayas, Soccsksargen and the Cordilleras.

"Wala namang tumigil ang operasyon sa kahit na anong facility na naapektuhan na ito. All of these facilities are functional. Nire-repair lang natin 'yung mga minor damages sa kanila," she said in a press briefing.

(None of the affected facilities stopped operating... The minor damage is being repaired.)

Paeng dumped torrential rains last week, which triggered floods and landslides across the country.

The storm, with international name Nalgae, killed at least 154 people and injured 103 others, according to a 6 a.m. report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Paeng affected some 4.1 million people or 1.17 million families, the NDRRMC said.

The storm also damaged around 391 structures, which include schools, roads, bridges and government facilities, estimated to be worth P2.9 billion.

Courtesy of DOH