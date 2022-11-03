Home > News Agriculture damage in Paeng aftermath reaches P2.74 billion ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 03 2022 11:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The death toll in the Philippines from severe tropical storm Paeng is now at 150, with 36 more still missing. Paeng inflicted nearly P3 billion in crop damage, resulting in a steep increase of vegetable prices in Metro Manila. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 3, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Paeng PaengPH agriculture Department of Agriculture agriculture damage /video/news/11/03/22/bucor-oic-to-implement-1-strike-policy-for-jail-officials/video/news/11/03/22/inmates-describe-alleged-involvement-in-percy-lapid-slay/life/11/03/22/ayala-ave-lights-up-to-usher-in-holiday-season/entertainment/11/03/22/ynna-asistio-gives-birth-to-first-child/news/11/03/22/pnr-nag-anunsiyo-ng-special-trips-matapos-may-madiskaril-na-tren