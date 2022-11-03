Home  >  News

Agriculture damage in Paeng aftermath reaches P2.74 billion

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 03 2022 11:54 PM

The death toll in the Philippines from severe tropical storm Paeng is now at 150, with 36 more still missing.

Paeng inflicted nearly P3 billion in crop damage, resulting in a steep increase of vegetable prices in Metro Manila. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 3, 2022
