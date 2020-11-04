Sorsogon to send clearing operations teams to typhoon-hit Albay, Catanduanes

The provincial government of Sorsogon will send teams to Daraga, Albay to help in road clearing operations following devastation wrought by Super Typhoon Rolly. Photo courtesy of the Sorsogon Provincial Information Office



MANILA - The provincial government of Sorsogon will dispatch four teams on Thursday to help in clearing operations in typhoon-hit Catanduanes.

“Ang clearing teams na binuo po namin mula sa pribadong sektor kasama ang probinsiya ng Sorsogon para magpadala kami ng teams sa Catanduanes para matulungan ang mga kababayan sa Catanduanes,” Sorsogon Gov. Francis “Chiz” Escudero said.

(The clearing teams were formed with the private sector and the province of Sorsogon so we could send them to Catanduanes to help residents in the area.)

Catanduanes Gov. Joseph Cua has been informed, Escudero said in a virtual press briefing.



Super Typhoon Rolly brought catastrophic violent winds and intense torrential rains when it made its first landfall in Bato, Catanduanes.

Sorsogon also sent a team to conduct road clearing operations in Daraga, Albay. Rolly made second landfall in the town of Tiwi in the same province.

“Tumulong po kami sa road clearing operations. In fact, ang huling update sa akin mula sa Daraga, nasa Polangui na 'yung aming teams. Doon na sila nagke-clearing sa Polangui. Susubukan naming makarating hanggang Camarines Sur,” he said.

(We are helping in the road clearing operations. In fact, per the latest update from Daraga, our teams are now in Polangui. We will try to reach up to Camarines Sur.)

Sorsogon’s more than 25 clearing teams were able to clear roads of fallen trees and debris just hours after the typhoon hit.

The governor said typhoon Rolly’s estimated damage is between P180 million and P200 million.

The 16,000 families they evacuated have also returned home. They also expect power to be restored by Thursday or Nov. 10.