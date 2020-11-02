Super Typhoon Rolly leaves behind devastation in Catanduanes
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 02 2020 10:14 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Catanduanes, typhoon Rolly, RollyPH, typhoon Rolly Catanduanes, regional news
- /business/11/03/20/aboitiz-expanding-west-cebu-industrial-park-as-demand-for-industrial-space-grows
- /sports/11/03/20/pba-austria-defends-long-minutes-of-smb-stars-were-thinking-of-the-w
- /overseas/11/03/20/in-final-pre-election-push-biden-and-trump-gird-for-possible-court-battle
- /overseas/11/03/20/death-toll-climbs-to-100-from-devastating-aegean-quake
- /entertainment/11/03/20/im-tee-me-too-episode-7-recap-t-rex-reveals-to-watee-the-truth-about-his-father