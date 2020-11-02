Home  >  Spotlight

Super Typhoon Rolly leaves behind devastation in Catanduanes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 02 2020 10:14 PM

The government said Catanduanes province remains completely isolated after the super typhoon downed power supply and communication lines in the island.

But initial reports paint a picture of utter devastation, with authorities even saying the damage is reminiscent of super typhoon Yolanda. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 2, 2020
