Rescuers conclude their search and retrieval operation in a landslide-hit area in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, November 2, 2022. Photo courtesy of Lyndon Ancajas

Rescuers wrapped up Wednesday a search and retrieval operation in an area of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte that was struck by a landslide triggered by rains dumped by tropical storm Paeng.

Datu Jaffer Sinsuat, chairman of Barangay Kusiong where the landslide occured, said the incident command post led by the 6th Infantry Division has ended the operation as the authorities turned over the responsibilities to the local government unit (LGU).

He said the barangay cannot resume with the retrieval operations unless there is a directive from the LGU.

But the LGU and the authorities will now focus on the rehabilitation of the affected areas and relief efforts for the residents, Sinsuat said.

He added that the soil and mud that covered the community and buried over 20 people have already hardened, making it difficult for rescuers to dig and search for more cadavers.

Dozens of rescuers from various agencies and local government units joined forces to help find the bodies buried in the landslides.

Before ending the operation, rescuers lit candles and offered prayers for those who died at the site.

As of the latest count from the village, 23 cadavers were retrieved while three children remain missing.

For the entire town, 44 deaths were recorded by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, based on its latest report on Thursday.

Over 100 houses were destroyed by the landslide after thick mud, huge rocks, and trees went down and covered most of the community.

Sinsuat said there will be a relocation for people who lost their homes, but there are no further details yet regarding this matter.

Families with damaged houses and those with family members who died due to the storm will receive financial assistance from the government.

— Report from Hernel Tocmo

