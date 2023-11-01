Crime-free Undas in twin Metro cities

It's been a crime-free Undas in two cities in Metro Manila as families visit their dearly departed on All Saints' Day.

The San Juan Public Cemetery had another quiet day as people visited the cemetery on All Saints’ Day. An estimated 200 people visited the cemetery during peak hours.

The cemetery, which remained open from 6 a.m. to midnight, had no reported crimes or confiscated items.

"Wala po tayong krimen na naitala. Wala rin tayong nakumpiska. Napaka peaceful po rito sa San Juan Cemetery," San Juan City Police substation 6 Deputy Commander Victoriano Reyes III said.

He reminded the public not to bring prohibited items such as bladed weapons, guns, alcoholic drinks or even radios to the cemetery.

“Reminder po sa ating mga pupunta sa San Juan Cemetery bawal po ang anumang matatalas at nakakapipinsalang bagay gaya ng patalim, baril. Bawal din ang nakakalasing na inumin at bawal din pong magdala ng radyo o anumang maiingay," he said.

The San Juan cemetery houses the Ejercito Mausoleum. Parking is widely available as Santolan Street will accommodate 1 side parking.

Meanwhile, flower and candle vendors in the area experienced slow day of sales due to the rain that poured the cemetery from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Ma. Theresa Oaperina, who sourced her flowers from Dangwa and candles from Divisoria, said she hopes to earn more on All Souls’Day.

Flowers start at P300 for orchids in a basket, while wrapped roses are at P100. Candles range from 5 pesos to 100 pesos.

"Sana nga po talaga dahil kulang pa yung puhunan namin hindi pa kami nakakabawi.”

In Mandaluyong Public Cemetery, police confiscated 47 lighters and 4 cigarette sticks.

The cemetery also had a peaceful All Saints' Day with no reported crimes, according to police officers on duty.

The Mandaluyong Cemetery will be open until 10 p.m. Thursday.

