A vehicle was toppled by floodwaters brought by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng in Noveleta, Cavite on Oct. 31, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Some health facilities only incurred minor damage from the onslaught of severe tropical storm Paeng, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

"Ang magandang balita... walang masyadong damages ang typhoon [sic] Paeng in terms of health facilities," Dr. Bernadett Velasco, director of DOH's health emergency management bureau, said in a virtual town hall forum.

(The good news is that Paeng did not leave much damage in terms of health facilities.)

Several facilities only sustained roof damage, she added.

"Medyo minor lang 'yung mga damages natin," Velasco added.

(Our damage is just minor.)

In preparation for Paeng, the DOH prepositioned some P104 million worth drugs, medicines, medical supplies and other commodities.

Paeng unleashed torrential rains last week, which spurred floods and landslides in parts of the country. The storm killed at least 121 people and injured 103 others, according to the disaster council.

Some 3 million people were affected by the weather disturbance, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in its 6 a.m. report.

Paeng also damaged some 141 structures, which include schools, roads and bridges, estimated to be worth P896 million.

Courtesy of DOH