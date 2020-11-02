'Saka na natin pag-usapan': Palace shrugs off query on Duterte SALN

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Matina Enclaves in Davao City on Oct. 26, 2020. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo

MANILA - Malacañang on Monday brushed off a query on whether or not President Rodrigo Duterte would disclose his wealth and get around Ombudsman restrictions.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque last week told reporters that he would ask Duterte whether or not he would be willing to disclose his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net worth (SALN).

Asked for an update on this, Roque said in a press briefing, "Saka na po natin pag-usapan iyan. Dito muna tayo sa bagyo."

(Let's talk about that some other time. Let's tackle the storm first.)

Duterte had declared his wealth yearly before with Office of the Ombudsman, in a recent memorandum circular, restricted public access of the SALN for the first time since the law mandating public disclosure of this document was passed in 1989, said Roque.

"Wala pong itinatago ang ating Presidente," Roque earlier said.

(Our President is not hiding anything.)

The anti-corruption body's circular states that copies of the SALN may only be provided if:

- the request is from the declarant or the person who filed the SALN or the duly authorized representative of the declarant;

- there is a court order; or

- the request is made by the Ombudsman’s field investigation units.