A citizen’s guide to where and how to get a SALN

The Office of the Ombudsman. Quezon City. February 19, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

By law, actual copies of SALNs should be open for public inspection at reasonable hours or available for copying after 10 working days from the time they are filed.

Only two of the six custodians of the statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN) provide access to full copies of SALNs without the need for the declarants’ approval.

Over the years SALN custodians have restricted public access to wealth disclosure records. Here you will find a list of repositories and a step-by-step guide on how to get a SALN from each office. The process varies widely, and approval isn’t always certain.

Source: Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 6713 and SALN Access Guidelines of the Office of the Ombudsman, Supreme Court, Senate, House of Representatives, Office of the President and the Civil Service Commission