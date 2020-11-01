Rainy week ahead as Siony poised to hit northern Luzon: PAGASA

MANILA - Luzon will continue to experience rains throughout the week as Tropical Storm Siony is forecast to hit land in Cagayan Valley Thursday, just days after Rolly pummeled Bicol region and Quezon province at its peak as a super typhoon, the state weather bureau said.

Tropical storm Rolly, the world's strongest storm so far this year, was last estimated 100 kilometers west southwest of Subic Bay as of 4 a.m., packing maximum winds of 65 kph near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph, PAGASA said in its latest weather bulletin.

Its strong winds and torrential rains left at least 10 dead in Bicol region, displaced hundreds of people during the COVID-19 pandemic and knocked out power lines.

Rolly is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility Tuesday morning if it continues to move west northwest at 20 km per hour, PAGASA said.

Tropical storm Siony, meantime, was last spotted 850 kilometers east of Luzon, moving almost stationary with winds of 65 kph and gusts of up to 80 kph, said PAGASA weather forecaster Benny Estareja.

It is possible that the storm will develop into a typhoon before making landfall in Cagayan Valley on Thursday, he said.

"Hanggang sa Friday po ay majority of northern and Central Luzon ay makakaranas ng cloudy skies," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Northern and Central Luzon will experience cloudy skies until Friday.)

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1 remains hoisted over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants: