Poll watchers make sure the ballot box is now empty before they starting the count at the end of voting at Paranaque Elementary School Central in Paranaque City on October 30, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday said all winners in the Oct. 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) have been proclaimed.

Comelec Spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said 100 percent of the results from 42,001 villages nationwide were transmitted as of 3 p.m.

Laudiangco and Comelec chief George Erwin Garcia thanked law enforcement authorities and the Department of Education for securing the local elections. He also expressed gratitude to other government agencies and offices, election watchdogs, and candidates and voters.

Barangay Naguma in Calbayog City in Samar was the last village that canvassed their votes after a 2-day delay.

On Monday, the team supposed to conduct the elections was allegedly harassed by armed assailants as they were walking to their polling precinct. Soldiers kept the Comelec team safe, but they decided to go back.



The board of election inspectors tried to go to Naguma Village again on Tuesday, when they allegedly met members of a criminal gang. An encounter happened and one of the gang members was caught.



Election finally took place in Naguma on Wednesday morning, followed by the canvassing of votes and proclamation of winners.

However, some winners in other areas faced pending cases before Comelec due to illegal campaigning, vote-buying, and other election offenses. These cases must first be resolved before the candidates can assume office.



Interior Secretary Benhur Abalois reminded all winners to have a proper turnover with their predecessor and sign the necessary documents.