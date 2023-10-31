Watch more on iWantTFC

Now that the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections are over, it is now time for the Department of the Interior and Local Government to take charge to ensure a smooth transition of power.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said winning candidates already proclaimed by the poll body can take over their elective positions immediately after the transition.

"Base sa desisyon ng Supreme Court, ang start ng assumption ay January 1, 2023 so dapat assume kaagad. It is a DILG matter, kami hanggang proclamation lang," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

"Once there is a proclamation, that is already on the record. If there is an issue like vote-buying...ito ay issue na for a protest. If there is a protest on the result of the election, it is the courts that will take over."

Candidates who were not proclaimed due to pending disqualification cases will need to wait until Comelec makes a ruling.

The poll chief said if the disqualificaton is against a barangay chairman, then the 1st kagawad with the highest number of votes takes over under the rules of succession, and not the candidate's opponent.

He said that if all winning candidates are facing disqualification cases, the incumbents must stay until Comelec decides on the cases.

Comelec said there are 67.8 million registered voters for the village and youth council polls.