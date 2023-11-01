Voting ongoing in Samar village after shooting incidents

MANILA — Two days after the Oct. 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), Barangay Naguma in Calbayog City, Samar on Wednesday held its village and youth council polls after incidents of harassment.

The Commission on Elections reported Tuesday that an insurgent group fired upon the contingent delivering election paraphernalia to Naguma and Dinawacan village, which halted the delivery and suspended voting on Monday.

Dinawacan was able to conduct elections and proclaim winners on October 31, but Naguma was not.

“At first light of October 31, team and escorts proceeded again (to Naguma), but midway, around 12:25 p.m., they were engaged in a firefight by a private armed group. Our EO and the EBs were caught in the middle of the firefight,” Comelec spokesperson Atty. John Rex Laudiangco said.

“They were kept safe and protected by their reinforced escorts from the Philippine Army, who were able to neutralize 5 members of the PAGs and recover a weapon,” he added.

Due to the second incident, Naguma only held elections on Wednesday. It is the lone remaining village where voting is still ongoing.

