People shop for various Halloween costumes at a stall in Baclaran on October 27, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines on Tuesday reported 676 new cases of COVID-19 as people flocked to cemeteries to mark Undas or All Saints' Day amid the further easing of face mask rules.

It is the lowest daily tally recorded in over 4 months or since June 28, said Edson Guido, ABS-CBN's Data Analytics head.

Of the new infections, 141 were detected from Metro Manila.

The new cases pushed the nation's total to 4,005,157, of which 19,340 are active, the Department of Health said.

The number of active infections is the lowest since July 16, said Guido.

The DOH, meanwhile, logged 35 new deaths from the respiratory disease, pushing the total to 64,109.

Recoveries now stood at 3,921,708.

From Oct. 17 to 23, the Philippines recorded an average of 1,714 daily infections, which is 22 percent lower compared to the previous week.

That was the lowest number of weekly cases in 15 weeks, or since the week of July 4-10 when the DOH logged 10,133 infections, the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said.

That was also the ninth straight week with weekly cases were below 20,000.

As of Oct. 27, over 73.5 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the DOH said.

Of the figure, over 20.5 million have received their first booster dose.

