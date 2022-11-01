MANILA — Aklan was "caught off guard" by the volume of floodwaters triggered by severe tropical storm Paeng that struck downstream communities in the province, its governor said Tuesday.

According to Aklan Governor Jose Enrique "Joen" Miraflores, Paeng left 7 dead and affected 17,000 families in the province.

"We were caught off guard po dahil it was on heavy rains then flash flood came and affected 11 municipalities in the province of Aklan," Miraflores told ANC's "Headstart".

"All of these municipalities were at least along Aklan River and that's why talagang nagkaroon ng flashflood na hindi namin ine-expect," he added.

A state of calamity has been declared in the province that is home to some 615,000 people due to the effects of Paeng. This allows the provincial government to use calamity funds to address the needs of residents.

So far, damage to infrastructure and agriculture was pegged at P120 million.

"That's why medyo malaki ang effect especially sa farmers namin. 'Yun talaga ang tinamaan din ng Bagyong Paeng," Miraflores said.

(The effect is great, especially on our farmers. They were the worst hit by Paeng.)

He disclosed that some P15 million is left in the calamity fund and the province needs an additional P30 million to provide assistance to farmers.

In the aftermath of Paeng, the governor urged state weather bureau PAGASA to provide more accurate information ahead of the arrival of tropical cyclones.

"Siguro po sa part ng PAGASA more accurate po na communication sa amin kasi we are just relying po kung ano po 'yung binibigay nila na information," Miraflores said.

(Perhaps on the part of PAGASA, they should give us more accurate communication because we are just relying on the information they give us.)

The nationwide death toll from Paeng has climbed to 110, according to the disaster agency.

PAGASA warned that another cyclone, Queenie, could bring more rains in parts of Mindanao.