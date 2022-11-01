Queenie weakens into a tropical depression: PAGASA

Tropical depression Queenie. PAGASA photo

MANILA — Storm Queenie, which is in the far east of Davao City, weakened into a tropical depression Tuesday morning, PAGASA said.

Tropical depression Queenie is now packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 55 kph gusts.

The state weather bureau said light to moderate with at times heavy rains are likely to hit Caraga and Davao Oriental due to Queenie, warning that flooding and landslides are possible.

PAGASA also said that because of Queenie's weakening, it was unlikely that they would raise wind signals in the eastern portion of Caraga and in some areas in Eastern Visayas.

"Due to unfavorable environment conditions, this tropical cyclone will continue to weaken and may become a remnant low within 12 hours," it added.

Queenie was 490 kilometers east of Davao City at 10 a.m., moving westward slowly.

Tropical cyclone Paeng last week tore through many areas in the Philippines with floods and tropical-storm-force winds, leaving at least 100 dead, according to the national disaster agency.

Just over half of the fatalities were from a series of flash floods and landslides that destroyed villages in Mindanao last Friday.

