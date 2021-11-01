People escape through windows of a Tokyo train line following a knife, arson and acid attack, on the Keio line Tokyo, Japan, Sunday in this still image obtained from a social media video. A 24-year-old man dressed in Batman's Joker costume attacked passengers on a Tokyo train line on Sunday evening, injuring about 10 people as many party-goers headed into the city centre for Halloween gatherings, media reported. Twitter@SIZ33/via Reuters

MANILA — The Philippine Embassy in Japan said Monday there were no reports so far of any Filipino injured in the recent Halloween train attack in Tokyo.

"The Philippine Embassy is closely monitoring the situation. As of today, we have not received any reports of Filipinos among the injured during the train attack," Philippine Embassy in Japan Chargé d’Affaires Robespierre Bolivar said in a message to reporters.

A 24-year-old man reportedly dressed in villain Joker costume attacked passengers on a Keio Line train in Tokyo, with passengers scrambling to escape through train windows.

At least 10 people were injured as partygoers headed for Halloween activities on Sunday.

Bolivar meanwhile urged Filipinos in Japan to remain cautious and report any suspicious activity to the police.

"We urge Filipinos in Japan to remain cautious and mindful of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to the police," Bolivar said.

—Report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News