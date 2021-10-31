10 hurt after fire on Tokyo train, knife-wielding man arrested

People escape through windows of a Tokyo train line following a knife, arson and acid attack, on the Keio line Tokyo, Japan, Sunday in this still image obtained from a social media video. A 24-year-old man dressed in Batman's Joker costume attacked passengers on a Tokyo train line on Sunday evening, injuring about 10 people as many party-goers headed into the city centre for Halloween gatherings, media reported. Twitter@SIZ33/via Reuters

TOKYO - At least 10 people were reported injured, one seriously, after a fire broke out Sunday night on a Keio Line train in Tokyo, with passengers scrambling to escape through train windows and police immediately arresting a 24-year-old man who was carrying a knife.

A male passenger believed to be in his 60s or 70s had lost consciousness after being stabbed, while the others sustained minor injuries including smoke inhalation, the police said.

Sunday's incident was the latest in a string of attacks linked to rail transportation and came as people were heading to the city center for Halloween revelry.

The police received a report of a knife-wielding man around 8 p.m. They said information that hydrochloric acid was spread on the train had not been confirmed.

The fire is believed to have spread from a seat in the fifth car of the limited express train, which made an emergency stop at Kokuryo Station.

"I heard a loud bang and saw flames and smoke in the back. Everyone was panicking," a male passenger said.

Multiple photos and videos of the incident were posted on social media by eyewitnesses.

Police officers were seen entering the train car where the suspect was seated. The man, who according to investigative sources was wearing a character outfit, reportedly did not resist being taken into custody.

People were seen climbing out of train windows onto the platform after the doors failed to immediately open when it stopped.

The incident, which caused panic among passengers who could not see amid the fire and smoke, took place on a 10-car train bound for Shinjuku in central Tokyo.

A number of attacks on trains and station premises in the Tokyo area have occurred in recent years.

Two people were injured in a Tokyo subway station in August after a man sprayed sulfuric acid on the face of another man.

Earlier that month, a man stabbed and slashed passengers on an Odakyu Electric Railway commuter train in Tokyo amid heightened security for the Tokyo Olympics.

==Kyodo