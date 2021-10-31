MANILA - More than 2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 arrived in the country Sunday evening.

A total of 2,098,980 Pfizer vaccine doses arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2. These were donated by the US and sent to the country through the COVAX Facility.

LOOK: Over 2 million Pfizer vaccines donated by the United States through the COVAX facility arrive at the Philippines.



To date, PH has received more than 28 million vaccines from COVAX.



Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the country is expecting more donations from the COVAX Facility soon.

He also said the government is only waiting for Pfizer to submit its application for emergency use authorization (EUA) for children aged 5 to 11.

As of Sunday, more than 27 million Filipinos or 35.38 percent of the targeted population have been fully vaccinated.

Galvez said the government is still hoping to vaccinate 70 percent of the population by the end of the year.

The Philippines has received more than 106 million vaccine doses since the country started its inoculation program last March.

