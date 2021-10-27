Children line-up to get inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine at the Pasig City General Hospital in Pasig City on October 15, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines will begin the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination of minors aged 12 to 17 on November 5, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

Guidelines are being drafted, said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Government earlier this month began the vaccination of children with existing health conditions following the approval of Pfizer and Moderna for minors.

It has inoculated 9,928 children with health risks as of Monday, Vergeire earlier said.

The Philippines aims to inoculate at least 77 million to achieve population protection against the respiratory illness as more transmissible variants emerge.

The country's total COVID-19 infections has reached 2,765,672 as of Tuesday. Of this figure, 53,642 or 1.9 percent were active infections, according to the DOH.