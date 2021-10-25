A health worker talks to a child before inoculating with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the vaccine rollout for children with comorbidities, in Pasig City on October 15, 2021. The inoculation of minors started in Metro Manila for 12- to 17-year-olds with comorbidities to protect more people against more infectious coronavirus variants. Pasig City PIO Handout/Reuters

MANILA - The Philippines has already vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 9,928 minors with health risks, the Department of Health said Monday.

The inoculation of 12-17 year olds in the country started last Oct. 15, more than seven months since the program kicked off initially catering to adult health workers. The pilot implementation of pediatric COVID-19 vaccination is being held in Metro Manila.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said 10 instances of adverse reactions among the minors inoculated, of which 3 were allergy related and 3 were anxiety related, were recorded, so far.

"At yung apat po, mga minor lang po - masakit ang vaccination site at iba pang minor reactions," she told reporters.

(The remaining four cases were minor reactions such as the vaccination site hurt.)

"So far, wala pa tayong serious adverse reactions that were noted. But of course, we're still monitoring these children... We will monitor them for this whole month."

(So far, we've yet to note serious adverse reactions.)

The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration has so far authorized for emergency use on persons aged 12-17 the vaccine products of Pfizer and Moderna.

The government is still studying the proposal to vaccinate school-aged children as the FDA has yet to allow the use of COVID-19 vaccines for children less than age 12, Vergeire said.

Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya had said that the pilot run of the pediatric vaccination aims to cover around 144,000 children aged 15 to 17 until the end of the month.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 25.7 million against the respiratory illness, while 30 million have received their first dose as of Sunday.

More than 77 million are targeted for full vaccination in the country to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19.

RELATED VIDEO