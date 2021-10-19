MANILA — So far, only 30 public schools will proceed in holding limited in-person classes starting November 15, the Department of Education said Tuesday.

But Education Assistant Secretary Malcolm Garma said the number would increase until it reaches the maximum 100 allowed schools.

"Ang objective natin ay buoin natin iyong 100 na pampublikong paaralan," Garma said.

(Our objective is to complete the 100 allowed public schools.)

The 30 are those that passed the DepEd's school safety assessment tool, coming from the 59 public schools initially identified by the Department of Health (DOH) for the 2-month pilot implementation.

The DOH has furnished a new list of schools for the DepEd to assess in the coming days, Garma said.

Of the 30 schools, three are in the Bicol Region, three in Western Visayas, eight in Central Luzon, eight in Zamboanga Peninsula, six in Northern Mindanao, and two in Soccsksargen.

Garma said 46 other schools are appealing to join the pilot implementation.

"May mga LGU (local government unit) na humihiling na sana masama rin 'yong kanilang lugar, mga eskuwelahan sa kanilang mga lugar," he said.

(Some LGUs are asking if their areas, if the schools in their areas can be included in the pilot implementation.)

Garma said that 317 of the 444 school personnel in the participating schools have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Under the DepEd and DOH guidelines, only fully vaccinated school personnel can join the pilot implementation.

The DepEd is still in the process of identifying the 20 private schools that will participate in the pilot implementation.

The pilot run is the first step in a 3-phased plan to reopen Philippine schools, which have been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

International schools

In the same press briefing, DepEd Director for Planning Services Roger Masapol said international schools have also been recommended to allow holding limited in-person classes, but must first seek the approval of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

"It was recommended [na] ia-allow silang mag-implement ng face-to-face classes on top of the 120 [pilot schools] but they shall take full responsibility," Masapol said.

(It was recommended that international schools be allowed to implement face-to-face classes on top of the 120 pilot schools, but they shall take full responsibility.)

Under an Oct. 18 DepEd memorandum, international schools "are required to submit their proposal on how they intend to implement face-to-face classes."

"DepEd and DOH shall jointly evaluate their proposals and transmit the result to the IATF for approval," the DepEd said in its memorandum.

International schools are also required to secure consent from their local government unit and students' parents before holding in-person classes, according to the memorandum.

