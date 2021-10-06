

MANILA — The Department of Education said it would start the pilot test of limited in-person classes on November 15.

At a Senate hearing, Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malalaun said 59 public schools have passed the Department of Health's risk assessment for the pilot test.

He bared the timeline for the pilot implementation, adding that the pilot test would end on January 31, 2022.

A weekly "rolling assessment" will be conducted to increase the number of participating schools to the target 120, he added.

The pilot test of limited in-person classes, which will complement distance learning, will only be conducted in areas deemed low-risk to COVID-19.

