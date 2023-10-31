PH Coast Guard exposes 'pro-China narratives' of some Filipinos

A Philippine Coast Guard spokesman on Monday warned against "pro-China narratives" being spread by some groups in order to divert attention from Beijing's aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

In a statement, PCG Spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Jay Tarriela cited 3 "claims, arguments and accusations" being used by individuals who claim to be pro-Filipino "while promoting Chinese narratives and even contradicting factual reports from Philippine authorities."

He said the first claim is that speaking up against China's aggression in the West Philippine Sea will lead us into a war.

"FACT: Exposing China's aggression is not inciting war. By keeping our political leaders and countrymen aware of China’s violations of international law, we are safeguarding our country from political manipulation and disinformation," the spokesman said.

He added: "Also, by calling out China’s bad behavior at sea, we highlight which party is really responsible for raising tensions and increasing the likelihood of a kinetic conflict."

He said the second argument used by pro-China individuals is that the Philippines' transparency on Chinese aggression in the West Philippine is "solely influenced by the United States."

Tarriela said the Philippine government's transparency efforts "are driven by our own national interest - the protection of the Philippines’ maritime rights."

"The Philippine Coast Guard and other government agencies are utilizing their own resources to document and monitor Beijing's aggression in the West Philippine Sea. For instance, the PCG has chosen to embed Filipino news journalists to ensure accurate and unbiased reporting of the events they witness," he said.

He added: "The PCG does not have editorial control over what these journalists report. Our dedication to transparency is independent of any external influence, and we prioritize the dissemination of factual information to the public."

Finally, he said pro-China individuals are accusing those who are critical of China as being "anti-Filipino and pro-US."

The PCG spokesman said experts and government officials who are critical of China's actions in the West Philippine Sea are driven by their dedication to the Philippines."

"Their arguments are rooted in international law, such as the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and the Philippine Constitution. These individuals take principled positions based on defending our national interests," he said.

The National Security Council earlier said it is monitoring influencers and groups who tend to echo China's sentiments on the West Philippine Sea.

"Mukhang meron. May mga nakikita ako na mga influencers at certain organizations sa ating bansa... Namo-monitor natin 'yan, we have been monitoring them since the water cannon incident," NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya told Teleradyo Serbisyo.

"Mayroon nga silang mga forum na ino-organize, and in these forums, very obvious 'yung script ng China, na kung ano 'yung sabihin ng Foreign Minister or Foreign Ministry ng China, 'yun din 'yung sasabihin nila," Malaya added.

In his statement, Tarriela said pro-China individuals are echoing the narrative that the South China Sea "is solely a US-China issue, disregarding the agency of claimant states and the importance of defending our maritime rights based on international law."

"Their intention is to manipulate public opinion and divert attention from the issue of Chinese aggression. Their strategy revolves around discrediting both the message and the messenger."

"Ultimately, their proposed solutions amount to accommodating China's unreasonable and illegal claims, rather than seeking fair and just resolutions that safeguard our national interests."