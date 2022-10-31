People visit their departed despite heavy rains at the Barangka Public Cemetery in Marikina City on October 29, 2022. State weather bureau PAGASA said that Metro Manila will experience rains throughout the whole day and will continue on Sunday due to severe tropical storm Paeng. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippine National Police on Monday said it has not monitored any imminent security threat ahead of All Saints' Day, when millions of Filipinos visit the graves of loved ones.

The PNP said it has deployed 85 percent of its available manpower to places of convergence and main transport hubs as part of its Oplan Undas 2022.

PNP spokesperson Col. Red Maranan noted that there have been no untoward incidents in the extended weekend ahead of Undas.

"Wala pa naman tayong natatanggap na credible threats, but it doesn't mean na magre-relax tayo," Maranan said.

(We have not monitored any credible threats, but it doesn't mean we will relax.)

The PNP said it is on full alert until November 4.