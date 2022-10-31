Marcos hopes for 'meaningful' Undas post-pandemic

NOVELETA, Cavite — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday wished the Philippines a “meaningful celebration” of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day this year, noting how the COVID-19 pandemic became an eyeopener for many Filipinos.

“The pandemic of recent years forced us to come to terms with our mortality,” Marcos said in a statement.

“It taught us to number our days as we realize the uncertainty of our time on Earth. It made us contemplate what it truly means to live a meaningful life and to die free of regrets and at peace with oneself,” he said.

The President said he hopes that “our efforts to remember the saints and our late loved ones will bring healing to our hearts” as the country tries to recover post-pandemic.

“The memories left by our dearly departed, both remind us to strive, live Christ-centered lives, and fulfill our life's purpose until we meet our Creator,” he said.

“May it likewise reinforce the foundations of our faith and compel us to live with genuine love and compassion in all of our days,” he said.

Marcos earlier declared October 31 as a special non-working holiday to allow Filipinos to spend more time with their families and to boost domestic tourism.