Manila South Cemetery reopens to public for Undas

The Manila South Cemetery reopened to the public on Monday, October 31, two days after being closed due to severe tropical storm Paeng.

Manila South Cemetery director Jonathan Garzon said he is expecting a large number of people to arrive to visit their dead loved ones after the 2-day closure.

To avoid congestion, the sections of P. Ocampo and of South Avenue leading to Manila South Cemetery are closed to vehicular traffic.

Visitors are checked by Manila police upon entry, and there are separate lanes for men, women, the disabled, the elderly and children.

The Makati Help Desk, PNP Assistance Centre and Makati DRRMO are in place to provide assistance and emergency response.

Deadly weapons, flammable and sharp objects are prohibited in the cemetery.