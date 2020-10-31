WATCH: Rolly-powered waves whip San Miguel Bay port in Camarines Sur

MANILA — Strong waves originating from San Miguel Bay whipped the fish port in Barangay Sabang in Calabanga town, Camarines Sur on Saturday afternoon, as parts of Central Luzon braced for the onslaught of Typhoon Rolly.
The waves, estimated to be as high as 1 meter, were caught on video by Bayan Patroller Marlon Delfino hitting the fish port around 4 p.m.
Catanduanes and some areas in Camarines Sur were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4 Saturday night, as Rolly closed in on Philippine land mass, state weather bureau PAGASA said.
Bayan Patroller Marlon Delfino
According to the weather agency’s 8 p.m. bulletin, the typhoon packs maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour near the center with gusts of up to 265 km/h.
Coastal areas in the following areas could experience storm surges, "with swells and breaking waves reaching the coast," due to Rolly in the next 24 hours.
PAGASA warned that surges "may result in life-threatening and damaging coastal inundation."
Over 3 meters:
- Camarines Provinces
- Catanduanes
- northern coastal areas of Quezon including Polillo Islands
2.1 to 3 meters:
- Bataan
- southeastern coastal area of Batangas
- Bulacan
- Cavite
- coastal areas of Manila
- Pampanga
- southwestern coastal area of Quezon
1.0 to 2.0 meters:
- coastal areas of Aurora
- Batangas
- the rest of the coastal areas of Bicol Region
- Occidental Mindoro
- Quezon
- Zambales
— with a report from Kori Quintos, ABS-CBN News
Rolly, Rolly PH, weather, Philippines news, Rolly weather PH, Rolly updates PH, Bagyong Rolly, PAGASA, Camarines Sur, Bayan Mo Ipatrol Mo, Regions, Regional news