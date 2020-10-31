Catanduanes, parts of Camarines Sur raised to Signal No. 4

Catanduanes and some areas in Camarines Sur have been placed under Storm Signal No. 4 Saturday night, as Typhoon Rolly closed in on Philippine land mass, the state weather bureau announced.

The towns in Camarines Sur included Caramoan, Garchitorena, Goa, Lagonoy, Presentacion, San Jose, Siruma and Tinambac.

Rolly was spotted at 280 km east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes at 7 p.m. with maximum sustained winds of 215 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 265 km/h.

It is moving West Southwestward at 20 km/h.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Areas under Storm Signal No. 3, where they will experience winds greater that 121 km/ph up to 170 km/hr in the next 18 hours included:

the rest of Camarines Sur,

Albay,

Camarines Norte,

Marinduque

Northern Samar

Sorsogon

Burias and Ticao Islands in Masbate

the southern portion of Quezon (Atimonan, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macalelon, Lopez, General Luna, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Andres, San Narciso, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez) .

Areas under Signal No. 2 (winds with 61 km/hr to 120 km/ph in 24 hours) included:

Pampanga

Bulacan

Southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Cabiao, San Isidro, Gapan City, General Tinio, Peñaranda, San Antonio, Jaen, San Leonardo, Santa Rosa, Cabanatuan City, Palayan City, Laur, Gabaldon, Bongabon)

Southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City)

Bataan

Metro Manila

Rizal

Cavite

Batangas

Laguna

The southern portion of Aurora (Maria Aurora, San Luis, Baler, Dingalan)

The rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands, the rest of Masbate, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro,

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

The northern portion of Samar (Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Tarangnan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao, Gandara, Santa Margarita, Calbayog City, Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An)

The northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad), the extreme northern portion of Antique (Pandan, Libertad, Caluya)

The northwestern portion of Aklan (Buruanga, Malay, Nabas, Ibajay)

Signal No. 1 covered:

The rest of Zambales

Tarlac

The rest of Nueva Ecija, the rest of Aurora

Pangasinan

La Union

The southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Quirino, Gregorio Del Pilar, Salcedo, San Emilio, Candon City, Galimuyod, Santa Lucia, Cervantes, Sigay, Santa Cruz, Suyo, Tagudin, Alilem, Sugpon), Mountain Province

Benguet

-fugao

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

The central and southern portions of Isabela (Mallig, Quirino, Ilagan, Roxas, San Manuel, Burgos, Gamu, Palanan, San Mariano, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Cauayan City, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones, Angadanan, Alicia, San Isidro, Ramon, Santiago City, Cordon)

Calamian Islands

Biliran

The northern portion of Antique (Sebaste, Culasi)

The rest of Aklan,

The northern portion of Capiz (Jamindan, Mambusao, Sapi-An, Ivisan, Roxas City, Panay, Pilar, Sigma, Dao, Panitan, Pontevedra, President Roxas)

The northern portion of Iloilo (Carles, Balasan, Estancia, Batad)

By Sunday afternoon, Rolly is expected to be in the vicinity of Pagbilao, Quezon. It will be 310 km West of Iba, Zambales by Monday.