Typhoon Rolly, 2020's strongest tropical cyclone, barrels closer to Bicol

RAMMB/CIRA//Himawari-8 image

MANILA - Typhoon Rolly maintained its strength early Saturday morning as it churned closer towards the Bicol Region, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The tropical cyclone was packing maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 265 kph as of 4 a.m., according to PAGASA.

Rolly, the strongest tropical cyclone in the world so far this year, is on the verge of becoming a super typhoon, PAGASA said.

Under PAGASA's classification, a super typhoon carries maximum wind speeds of at least 220 kph.

Typhoon Rolly's center was last spotted 655 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes and was moving westward at 20 kph.

Starting Sunday morning, it will gradually turn west-northwest, bringing its inner rainbands-eyewall region near or over Catanduanes and the Camarines Provinces in the morning and over Quezon-southern Aurora area in the late afternoon, PAGASA said.

The center of the eye of the typhoon is forecast to pass very close or over the Calaguas Islands by Sunday afternoon and make landfall over the Polillo Islands and mainland Quezon Sunday night.

It will next cross Central Luzon, before exiting the mainland Luzon landmass on Monday morning.

The tropical cyclone is forecast to weaken as a severe tropical storm or a minimal typhoon until it emerges over the West Philippine Sea, PAGASA said.

PAGASA image

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 has been hoisted over the following areas, which will experience 61 kph-120 kph winds in 24 hours:

Catanduanes, the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, Tinambac, Siruma, Presentacion, San Jose, Goa, Buhi, Sagnay, Tigaon, Ocampo, Iriga City, Baao, Nabua, Bato, Balatan, Bula, Pili, Calabanga, Naga City, Bombon, Magarao, Canaman, Gainza, Milaor, Camaligan, Minalabac), Albay, and Sorsogon.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was also raised over the following areas, which will experience 30 kph-60 kph winds in 36 hours:

Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Marinduque, Romblon, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, Oriental Mindoro, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Pangasinan, Benguet, Ifugao, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and the southern portion of Isabela (Aurora, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, San Mariano, Palanan, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones, Cordon, Santiago City, Ramon, San Isidro, Angadanan, Alicia, Cauayan City, Cabatuan, San Mateo). Northern Samar, the northern portion of Samar (Tagapul-An, Almagro, Santo Nino, Tarangnan, Catbalogan City, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao), the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Jipapad, Arteche, Oras, San Policarpo), and the northern portion of Biliran (Kawayan, Maripipi).

The typhoon's trough will bring light to heavy rains Saturday morning and afternoon over the Central Visayas, Negros Occidental, Leyte. Southern Leyte, Palawan including Cuyo Islands, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Sulu Archipelago.

Starting Saturday night until Sunday, heavy to intense rains will be experienced over the Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Metro Manila, Central Luzon Marinduque, and the northern portions of Occidental and Oriental Mindoro.

The typhoon may also trigger storm surge of up to 3 meters over the northern coastal areas of Quezon including Polillo Islands and up to 2 meters over the coastal areas of Aurora, Marinduque, Bicol Region, and Northern Samar and the other coastal areas of Quezon in the next 48 hours, PAGASA warned.

PAGASA's projected track of Typhoon Rolly

PAGASA said tropical depression Atsani, a weather disturbance outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), is not likely to affect any portion of the country over the next 3 days.

It is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph.

Atsani is moving west-northwestward at 25 kph and is forecast to enter the PAR Sunday afternoon.

