Quinta-hit Oriental Mindoro braces for Typhoon Rolly

A damaged house in Barangay Mabuhay 2, Socorro, Oriental Mindoro in this photo taken at 6:29 AM as Typhoon Quinta made landfall in Pola Town, Oriental Mindoro on October 26, 2020. Photo courtesy of Rezy Biscocho

MANILA - The province of Oriental Mindoro is once again bracing itself for the possible impact of typhoon Rolly while still reeling from the effects of the previous typhoon.

“Mabigat sa amin kasi katatapos lang nung isa at ongoing pa rehabilitation at relief operations namin pero we have to face the fact na mayroong parating ulit na bagyo,” said Gov. Humerlito Dolor.

(This is hard for us because the rehabilitation and relief operations for victims of the previous typhoon is still ongoing but we have to face the fact that another storm is coming.)

Oriental Mindoro is among areas on the path of the storm, the world's strongest of the year that is expected to intensify into a super typhoon.

The province is currently under typhoon warning signal No. 1, along with several parts of Luzon.

Watch more in iWantTFC

On Friday, Dolor said the response cluster of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council had a meeting to check on the readiness of the province, including ensuring that evacuation centers are ready and that food supplies are available.

In an interview on TeleRadyo, Dolor said Typhoon Quinta had destroyed 2,660 houses and damaged more than 32,000 others when it struck a few days ago.

“Most of our evacuees nakauwi naman kasi may mga kamag- anak naman sila na tinitirahan,” he said.

(Most of our evacuees are currently staying with relatives.)

He urged residents to postpone house repairs for the meantime as Typhoon Rolly is expected to affect their area.

“Parang useless magre-repair ka tapos dadaanan ka ulit so ise-secure na lang muna 'yung gamit for now or kung ire-repair nila mga bubong nila siguraduhing mas matibay ang pagkakagawa,” he said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

(It would be useles to repair now and then another storm would hit the area. It's better to secure the materials now and if they really need to fix their roof, make sure it's strong and durable.)

Weather bureau PAGASA said Typhoon Rolly's center was last spotted 540 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes and was moving westward at 20 kph.

The world's strongest typhoon so far this year was packing maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 265 kph as of PAGASA's 8 a.m. advisory.

PAGASA said it is more likely to be near super typhoon strength by the time it grazes the Bicol Region and makes landfall over Quezon.