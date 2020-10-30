Typhoon Rolly intensifies as it heads for Philippines

Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA – Typhoon Rolly picked up strength before midday Friday before breaching the Philippine landmass, the state weather bureau said.

Typhoon Rolly has intensified with maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 205 kph, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

Moving westward at 15 kph, Rolly was last spotted 1,100 kilometers east of Central Luzon.

Based on PAGASA’s forecast, the eye of the typhoon will hit through Aurora and Quezon provinces on Sunday evening or early Monday. It may hit land at peak intensity of 175 to 185 kph, the agency added.

On Friday, the trough or extension of the typhoon will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol Region, the Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and Zamboanga Peninsula.

Rolly may also bring heavy to intense rains over Northern and Central Luzon and Bicol Region, especially those areas along its path, beginning Saturday or Sunday.

PAGASA warned it may issue tropical cyclone wind signal (TWCS) number 3 and 4, which are associated with destructive typhoon-force winds, as Rolly bears down the country.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is also monitoring another tropical depression outside of the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), located 2,150 kilometers east of Mindanao.

The new weather disturbance, with international name Atsani, is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph, with gusts of up to 80 kph.

Based on all available meteorological data, this tropical cyclone is likely to enter the PAR on Sunday or Monday. It will be locally named Siony, the 19th tropical cyclone to enter the country this year.

The tropical depression is “less likely to bring severe weather over any locality of the country over the next 3 days,” PAGASA said.

