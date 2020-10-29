Rolly poised to strike over Central Luzon, Quezon

Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA – Typhoon Rolly is expected to make landfall between Central Luzon and Quezon province on Sunday evening or Monday morning, PAGASA said Friday.

The typhoon, with international name Goni, was last seen 1,195 kilometers east of Central Luzon as of 3 a.m., the state weather bureau said.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts of up to 170 kph.

“Hindi natin inaalis ang possibility na mag-intensify pa siya pero nasa typhoon category lang ‘yung nakikita based sa ating track,” weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin told Teleradyo’s “Sakto”.

(We are not discounting the possibility that it would intensify further but it could only reached into typhoon category based on its track.)

Rolly may trigger tropical cyclone wind signals (TCWS) 3 and 4, which is associated with destructive winds, as it continues to intensify before hitting land, PAGASA earlier said.

Moving westward at 20 kph, the typhoon is expected to make landfall at peak intensity of 165 kph to 185 kph.

The United States Navy – United States Air Force Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) had said Rolly may intensify into a super typhoon before its landfall over Luzon.

The US JTWC classifies typhoons with wind speeds of at least 130 knots, which are equivalent to a Category 4 storm in the Saffir-Simpson scale—as super typhoons. Its readings are based on one-minute average measurements of sustained winds.

This is different from the tropical cyclone intensity scale used by the Philippine state weather bureau PAGASA, which makes readings based on 10-minute average measurements of sustained winds.

As a result, the US JTWC's wind readings are higher than PAGASA's measurements.

On Friday, the typhoon's trough or extension will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Visayas, Bicol Region, Northern Mindanao and Caraga, Bulquerin said.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is also monitoring another tropical depression outside of PAR, located 2,320 kilometers east of Mindanao.

The new weather disturbance, which is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph, with gusts of up to 80 kph, is also forecast to enter PAR on Sunday or Monday.

It will be locally named Siony, the 19th tropical cyclone to enter the country this year.

The tropical depression is not likely to affect any parts of the country, Bulquerin said.