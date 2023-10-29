MANILA — Authorities on Sunday started implementing the nationwide liquor ban for the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan, with sales and consumption prohibited until Election Day, October 30.

Police units of Fort Bonifacio Substation 1 in Taguig City moved to enforce the liquor ban early Sunday. Their first stop was at 36th Avenue in Bonifacio Global City, which had multiple establishments.

Some of the establishments were given a warning since alcoholic beverages were spotted on tables despite the ban.

The police also implemented maximum tolerance as some patrons were already drunk. Their companions said they began drinking before the ban was in place.

Police Maj. Judge Rowe Donato, commander of Substation 1, said the ban on alcoholic drinks would be strictly implemented during the barangay elections on Monday.

No one was arrested or brought to the police station early Sunday for violation of the liquor ban.

Stiff penalties

The police also covered the Fort Strip and Burgos Circle in BGC, with establishments on 9th Avenue being given a warning.

Donato, citing election laws, said liquor ban violators face 1 to 6 years of jail time and will be stripped of their right to vote.

He added that no establishment in BGC had applied for a liquor ban exemption, which could be granted if the area is being frequented by foreign guests.

Even before the implementation, establishments in BGC were reminded of the liquor ban, the police officer said.

Grocery and convenience stores are also covered by the two-day liquor ban.

Millions are expected to flock to voting precincts on Monday for the barangay and SK polls that will start from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.