Comelec officials to investigate alleged vote-buying incident in Navotas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 26 2023 11:14 PM

Suspected vote buying activity in Navotas is under scrutiny by Philippine election officials.

There is also mounting concern over incidents of election-related violence leading up to next Monday’s village and youth council polls. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 26, 2023
