Home > News Comelec officials to investigate alleged vote-buying incident in Navotas ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 26 2023 11:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Suspected vote buying activity in Navotas is under scrutiny by Philippine election officials. There is also mounting concern over incidents of election-related violence leading up to next Monday’s village and youth council polls. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 26, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Navotas Comelec vote buying BSKE barangay SK elections