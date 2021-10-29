Photo from 6th Infantry Division, Philippine Army.

MANILA— A leader of terror group Daulah Islamiyah was killed early Friday in a joint police and military operation in Talayan, Maguindanao, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said.

Salahuddin Hassan or Orak was believed to be the "overall Amir" of Daulah Islamiyah. Hassan was also considered as the most wanted terrorist in the group, authorities said.

AFP Chief-of-Staff Gen. Jose Faustino, Jr. said the alleged leader was behind the bombings and terror attacks in Maguindanao, North Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat.

His wife Jehana Minbida, alleged finance officer of the group, was also killed during the operations, Joint Task Force Central said in a statement.

It said Hassan was trying to escape authorities but was "seriously wounded." He and his wife were left by their group.

"Our operating troops were able to recover the cadaver of Hassan and Minbida together with several firearms and war materiel which includes a 5.56mm R4 Rifle, bandoliers, ammunition, various war paraphernalia and subersive documents," the statement read.

The military also claimed that the Daulah Islamiyah leader replaced Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan, slain leader of the group, after his death last year.

Hassan was also believed to be a former leader and founder of the Al-Khobar Group, which authorities said was involved in "different terroristic attacks in Mindanao" between 2007 and 2015.

'SIGNIFICANT BLOW' VS DAULAH ISLAMIYAH

Faustino hailed the Army’s 6th Infantry Division for the development.

In a statement, Faustino described Hassan's death as a "significant blow against the DIHG and another victory in our thrust against terrorism."

"Peaceful activities such as preventing and countering violent extremism... programs, which address the root causes of terrorism, prove to be effective in denying terrorists the opportunity to recruit members and stage atrocities in vulnerable communities," he said.

Hassan's death could signal the end of the terror group, Army Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy said, urging its other members to surrender.

“With the help of the community and other stakeholders, we can defeat these terrorist groups and realize our desire of a safe and peaceful community. And I continue to call on the community and our partner LGUs to help us totally defeat terrorism and violent extremism," said Uy.

