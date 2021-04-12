Daulah Islamiyah sub-leader killed in Marawi City: military

MANILA - A sub-leader of the Islamic State-linked Daulah Islamiyah was killed in a law enforcement operation in Barangay Guimba in Marawi City early Monday, the military said.

In a statement, the Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, commander of the Western Mindanao Command, said the 103rd Infantry Brigade and Lanao Police acted on reports provided by residents of the village regarding the presence of Usop Nasif, alias Abu Asraf, in the area.

Troops proceeded to the location of Nasif's hideout and a firefight ensued.

Nasif incurred fatal wounds during the firefight, which lasted for 30 minutes. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Seven policemen and a soldier were also wounded in the incident.

“Based on the report from the ground, the wife of Nasif, identified as Almaira Panduma, was also wounded during the clash and was also brought to Amai Pakpak Medical Center for medical treatment,” said Brig. Gen. Jose Maria Cuerpo II, Commander of the 103rd Infantry Brigade.

Cuerpo said Nasif is the primary suspect in the killing of three soldiers in Lanao del Norte in January. He was also implicated in the killing of several civilians.

Government troops are still in pursuit of the 10 cohorts of Nasif.

FROM THE ARCHIVES