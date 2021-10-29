Members of the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT) Special Task Force inspect passing public utility vehicles along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City on May 10, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 said on Friday it approved a "gradual increase of passenger capacity" for public utility vehicles in Metro Manila and nearby areas from next week.

The Department of Transportation earlier recommended raising the current 50 percent passenger capacity for PUVs in the capital region.

The IATF, in its meeting on Thursday, approved "the gradual increase of passenger capacity in public transportation for road-based and rail transportation plying Metro Manila and its adjacent provinces from 70 percent to full capacity starting November 4, 2021," said task force and Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque.

"Hintayin na lang natin ang detalye na i-issue ng DOTr," he added in a press briefing.

(Let us just wait for the details that the DOTr will issue.)

Video courtesy of PTV

The agency had sought higher capacity for PUVs "to cope up with the increased number of individuals using public transport due to the imposition of a more relaxed quarantine status," Transport Assistant Secretary Steve Pastor said last week.

Metro Manila last week shifted to COVID-19 Alert 3 from Alert 4, allowing more businesses to reopen.

The capital region's 13 million people will stay under Alert 3 until Nov. 14 to sustain a decline in coronavirus infections, Malacañang said.