COVID-19 alert level system expanded to more areas from Nov. 1: Palace

Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 29 2021 12:33 PM | Updated as of Oct 29 2021 12:41 PM

People gather outdoors and take in fresh air in Marikina City on October 27, 2021 as Metro Manila remains under COVID-19 Alert Level 3. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The COVID-19 alert level system first tested in Metro Manila will be expanded to several areas from Nov. 1, Malacañang said on Friday, as virus cases continued to decline.

The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 approved the following alerts levels effective Monday until Nov. 14, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

TABLE

The capital region's 13 million people will stay under Alert Level 3, Roque said in a press briefing. 

Roque said government approved the following risk classifications for areas not yet covered by the COVID-19 alert system.

TABLE

 
Government started testing out the alert system and accompanying granular lockdowns in Metro Manila in mid-September in a bid to better curb coronavirus clusters and spur business activity. 

More details to follow. 

 

