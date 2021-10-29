People gather outdoors and take in fresh air in Marikina City on October 27, 2021 as Metro Manila remains under COVID-19 Alert Level 3. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The COVID-19 alert level system first tested in Metro Manila will be expanded to several areas from Nov. 1, Malacañang said on Friday, as virus cases continued to decline.

The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 approved the following alerts levels effective Monday until Nov. 14, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

The capital region's 13 million people will stay under Alert Level 3, Roque said in a press briefing.

Roque said government approved the following risk classifications for areas not yet covered by the COVID-19 alert system.



Government started testing out the alert system and accompanying granular lockdowns in Metro Manila in mid-September in a bid to better curb coronavirus clusters and spur business activity.

More details to follow.