Will Duterte release SALN? Spokesman says he will ask

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman said Thursday he will ask if the leader would be willing to disclose his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net worth, after the Office of the Ombudsman restricted access to the wealth declaration of officials.

Duterte's office is just following the Ombudsman's guidelines, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

"Pero mag-usap po kami ng ating Presidente para matapos na po itong issue na ito. Tatanungin ko na po, baka naman magbigay ng permiso ang Presidente para isapubliko ang kaniyang SALN," he told reporters.

(I will talk to our President about this issue so that this issue can end. I will ask, perhaps he will give permission to make public his SALN.)

Duterte had released his SALN yearly before the anti-corruption body, with a recent memorandum circular, restricted public access of the SALN for the first time since the law mandating public disclosure of this document was passed in 1989, said Roque.

"Wala pong itinatago ang ating Presidente," said Roque.

The Ombudsman circular states that copies of the SALN may only be provided if:

- the request is from the declarant or the person who filed the SALN or the duly authorized representative of the declarant;

- there is a court order; or

- the request is made by the Ombudsman’s field investigation units.

