Case vs 113 arrested in Makati resto-bar raid dismissed

MANILA - The Makati City Prosecutor's Office has dismissed the case filed by police against 113 Filipinos and foreigners arrested in a resto-bar raid for alleged quarantine violations in late June.

In a resolution filed by Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Joel Vedan dated October 13, the fiscal said police were not able to provide enough evidence for the respondents to be charged with violating Republic Act No. 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Concern Act.

The law has previously been used by police as a basis for charges filed against curfew violators and others arrested during stricter lockdown periods.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Makati City prosecutor junks case filed against 113 people arrested at a resto-bar raid in June. It said police failed to provide enough evidence for violation of RA 11332, the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases & Health Events of Public Concern Act pic.twitter.com/HYTjduXn5R — Anjo Bagaoisan (ᜀᜈ᜔ᜇᜒᜌᜓ ᜊᜄᜏᜒᜐᜈ᜔) (@anjo_bagaoisan) October 28, 2020

The fiscal sided with the resto-bar operator Felix Maramba and the customers who claimed they did not violate quarantine protocols.

He wrote that none of them were proven to be infected with a notifiable disease like COVID-19 that would be a violation of the law.

Makati police conducted the operation at the bar on the afternoon of June 28, tagging it for illegally serving alcohol and hosting a party event, with its customers not physical distancing.

The respondents, among them host KC Montero and his wife, were booked at the police station and detained for nearly 2 nights at a local covered court.

The resto-bar was subsequently closed down by the city business permits and licensing office.

In their statements, the customers said the pictures police presented of them not physically distancing were shot when they were made to fall in line after the raid.

They also alleged police did not inform them they were being arrested then.

The prosecutor added the customers were cooperative during the entire process.

LOOK: Police arrest around 120 people at a bar at the 18th floor of a high-rise in Bgy. Bel-Air, Makati City for violating #COVID19 mass gathering restrictions



(📸:Makati City Police) pic.twitter.com/QmYBGQE7GC — Anjo Bagaoisan (ᜀᜈ᜔ᜇᜒᜌᜓ ᜊᜄᜏᜒᜐᜈ᜔) (@anjo_bagaoisan) June 28, 2020

Speaking to ABS-CBN News, Police Maj. Gideon Ines, who led the raid said Thursday their team presented a strong case.

"Kita niyo naman sa mga videos ng sa mga media, malakas naman ang ebidensya na talagang nag-violate sila doon sa ikinaso ng mga pulis dito sa violation ng guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus," he said.

At the earlier inquest, the prosecutor had junked other complaints police filed in line with violating city quarantine guidelines and disobedience to authority.

Maramba's counter-affidavit added the resto-bar had been allowed to offer dine-in services and served alcoholic drinks with their food.

The fiscal agreed the establishment had complied with the then 30% capacity rule for restaurants, citing photos provided by some respondents showing physical distancing in the seating arrangement.

POSSIBLE ADMIN CASES

Atty. Fudge Tajar, an attorney for 13 of the respondents, said her clients are discussing whether to pursue administrative cases against the police officers behind the raid and the complaints filed against them.

"Ayaw namin siyang maulit at gusto namin siya maging leksyon doon sa mga taong gumawa nito," she said.

"Kung kaya nilang gawin ito sa mga somehow maykaya sa buhay, what more 'yong mga hindi na makapaghanapbuhay ngayon o hirap maghanapbuhay na kinulong, sinaktan or na-torture dahil lumabas sila ng kanilang bahay?

"Paano na lang 'yong mga hindi aware sa kanilang mga karapatan, na hindi nila alam nilabag na pala ang karapatan nila kahit wala silang nilalabag na batas?"

Tajar's clients nevertheless welcomed the decision, she said.

"Relieved lang sila na hindi na ito tumuloy sa korte, pero andoon pa rin 'yong trauma at saka 'yong unnecessary expenses nila, financially, emotionally, psychologically na effect sa kanila ng pagkakahuli kahit wala naman silang ginawang kasalanan," she said.

This personal toll, she said, included online bashing of her clients after the news of the arrests came out.

Watch more in iWantTFC

'PROBABLE CAUSE'

Seven policemen are cited as complainants in the case, including then Makati City deputy police chief Maj. Gideon Ines.

Ines is currently the deputy chief of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Regional Learning and Doctrine Development Division. He was transferred there in July, days after the raid.

He said their team stands by the case they filed.

"Dapat ang ginawa ng piskal diyan is binusisi niyang mabuti ang ebidensya na prinesenta ng mga pulis. Sa part ko being isang experienced investigator, may probable cause iyan para isampa sa court," Ines said via phone.

"Kasi hindi naman kami basta-basta magfi-file ng kaso kung kulang ang ebidensiya. Alam namin ang consequences noon, mawawala ang effort namin."

ABS-CBN News also asked Makati Police chief Col. Oscar Jacildo for his reaction to the decision but he has yet to reply to our calls or messages.

In September, Makati police raided another bar for operating after curfew, nabbing 34 customers and staff--among them 9 foreigners.

Unlike the June operation on the Skye bar, the alleged violators were issued ordinance violation receipts and let go after 3 hours.