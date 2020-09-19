Caught on live video: 34 curfew violators, including 9 foreigners, nabbed at Makati bar

LOOK: 34 patrons of a rooftop bar, including 9 foreigners, were arrested by police for curfew & physical distancing violations in Bgy. Poblacion, Makati Friday night.



MANILA - A live video shared on social media did them in.

A total of 34 curfew violators, including 9 foreigners, were arrested at a rooftop bar in Barangay Poblacion, Makati City on Friday night after police got wind of a live video shared by one of the customers on social media.

The foreigners included 3 Koreans, an American, a Kazakh, and at least 3 Germans, one of whom was identified as a diplomat.

Makati police chief Police Col. Oscar Jacildo said police arrived at the bar past the curfew hour of 10 p.m. and found patrons drinking, dancing, and failing to observe physical distancing.

Police went to the bar after they were told of a live video being streamed by a customer. They noted that access to the rooftop was limited.

Jacildo said this was already the third Friday police had called the attention of the establishment for operating the bar.

Bars are still prohibited from opening in Makati under the general community quarantine (GCQ), according to a city ordinance that took effect on August 31.

However, restaurants in the city are allowed to serve customers a limited amount of alcohol with food.

He said police had previously visited and reminded the bar management of the city's guidelines, but they denied they were operating.

The 34 were taken to the Makati police headquarters and issued ordinance violation receipts, which translated to fines. They were released at 1 a.m. Saturday, around 3 hours after their arrest.

Jacildo said the bar's operations have been suspended, with the Makati City Business Permits and Licensing Office expected to implement a closure order this week.

Jacildo said this is the first bar in Makati they raided since the GCQ was extended for another month in Metro Manila and other areas this September.

In late June, over 100 people including host KC Montero were arrested for alleged physical distancing violations when police raided a bar in upscale Barangay Bel-Air.

The patrons, who denied the charges, hit police for mistreatment during their arrest and detention at a village basketball court.

The bar was also closed after it was found to be lacking a business permit.