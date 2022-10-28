Courtesy of Provincial Local Government of Catanduanes

MANILA — The provinces of Catanduanes and Cagayan are preparing for the possible onslaught of Tropical Storm Paeng, local officials said Thursday.

Paeng may make landfall or pass very close to Catanduanes on Saturday morning, PAGASA said. The state weather bureau added the cyclone could reach typhoon category as it moved closer to Bicol Region.

In an ANC interview, Catanduanes Governor Joseph Cua said the provincial government deployed equipment to landslide-prone areas and prepositioned relief supplies.

"Kung hindi magbago ang direskiyon [ni Paeng], mga 3, 4 na munisipyo ang tatamaan nito... Siguro around 5,000 families," he told "Headstart" Friday.

(If Paeng does not change direction, about 3 or 4 municipalities here will be hit, affecting perhaps around 5,000 families.)

Authorities have also suspended boats trips and ordered a no-sail policy for fishing vessels.

Meanwhile, Cagayan was placed under red alert status in anticipation of Paeng.

"Lagi namang nakahanda 'yung itong Cagayan dahil nasanay na nga kami daanan ng masamang panahon dito," Ruelie Rapsing of the province's disaster office told TeleRadyo.

"Matapos 'yung pre-disaster risk assessment kahapon ng Office of Civil Defense, kami po ay nasa red alert status na po," he added.

(Cagayan is always prepared because we are used to bad weather here. After the pre-disaster risk assessment yesterday of the Office of Civil Defense, we are already on red alert status.)

Paeng may be the fifth weather disturbance to hit the province.

Cagayan was directly hit by cyclones Florita and Neneng, and experienced rains during the passage of Maymay and Obet. Because of the impact of these cyclones, the province was recently placed under a state of calamity.