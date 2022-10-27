Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Parts of Bicol and Eastern Visayas have been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 2 as tropical cylone Paeng intensifies while moving northwestward.

In its latest tropical cyclone bulletin, state weather bureau PAGASA said Paeng was last seen 410 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

It has maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and gusts of up to 90 kph.

The following areas have been placed under TCWS #2:

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Lagonoy, Goa, San Jose, Tigaon, Iriga City, Saglay, Buhi)

Northern Samar

northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Arteche, Oras, San Policarpo, Maslog, Dolores, CanAvid, Taft)

These areas may face minor to moderate threat to life and property, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no.1 has been raised over:

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Camarines Norte

the rest of Camarines Sur

Romblon

Marinduque

Quezon including Pollilo Islands

Laguna

Rizal

Samar

the rest of Eastern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

northern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, City of Bogo, Borbon) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag, Bayabas, Tago, Cagwait)

Paeng may make landfall or pass very close to Catanduanes Saturday morning, according to the state weather bureau.

They added, however, that it is also possible for Paeng to make landfall on Sunday morning over Aurora or the east coast of Quezon, including Polillo Islands.

"Considering the southward shift in the forecast track, a possible landfall in the eastern portion of Bicol Region is not ruled out at this time," PAGASA added.

State meteorologists also said Paeng is expected to reach typhoon category as it moves very close to Bicol Region.