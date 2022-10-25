Baggao, Cagayan residents dry and arrange their belongings on August 24, 2022, a day after severe tropical storm Florita inundated parts of the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - A state of calamity has been declared in Cagayan due to the effects of the successive typhoons that hit the province over the past few months.

According to the Cagayan Provincial Information Office, the resolution to declare a state of calamity in the province was approved by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan on Monday.

Data from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office showed that a total of 66,510 families or 232,982 individuals were affected by Florita, Maymay, Neneng and Obet.

The cost of agricultural damage caused by the typhoons has reached P565,803,322, while damage to infrastructure is estimated to cost P78,399,000. Damage to livestock worth P4,018,118.

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office is currently in the process of distributing aid to affected residents.

